Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.08.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.09. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $135.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

