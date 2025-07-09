Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefonica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

Get Telefonica alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonica

Telefonica Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonica by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Telefonica by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 67,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Telefonica by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,429,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Telefonica by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 180,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Telefonica by 576.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEF opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.46. Telefonica has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. Telefonica had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonica will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.1703 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Telefonica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Telefonica’s dividend payout ratio is -65.79%.

Telefonica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.