Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.
Several research firms have issued reports on TEF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefonica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonica
Telefonica Stock Performance
TEF opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.46. Telefonica has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.
Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. Telefonica had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonica will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telefonica Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.1703 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Telefonica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Telefonica’s dividend payout ratio is -65.79%.
Telefonica Company Profile
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
