Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.89. 920,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 502,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telus Digital from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telus Digital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Telus Digital from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Telus Digital from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Telus Digital from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Get Telus Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Telus Digital

Telus Digital Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Telus Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $647.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.18 million. Research analysts predict that Telus Digital will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Telus Digital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telus Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Telus Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Telus Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telus Digital in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telus Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telus Digital

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telus Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telus Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.