Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $29,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.94.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52-week low of $109.82 and a 52-week high of $178.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,001 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $742,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,984.50. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $509,920.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,852.16. This trade represents a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,121 shares of company stock worth $8,846,305. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

