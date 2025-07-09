Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

TERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Amy L. Burroughs purchased 23,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $90,225.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,211.21. This represents a 98.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Andrew Gengos purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,250. The trade was a 66.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 48,314 shares of company stock valued at $186,575 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 397.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 201,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $4,706,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 829,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 283,354 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 617,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TERN stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $395.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

