TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on TFI International from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on TFI International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Veritas upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.19.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.48. TFI International has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $158.93.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TFI International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 413,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 60.6% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after buying an additional 132,166 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TFI International by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,345,000 after buying an additional 112,455 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

