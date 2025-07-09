The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPB shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Campbell’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the first quarter valued at about $65,588,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Campbell’s by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 1,296.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,407,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after buying an additional 1,306,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,556,000 after buying an additional 1,282,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.78. Campbell’s has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $52.81.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Campbell’s will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

