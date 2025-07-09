The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CZR. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $29.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 2.29. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 35.8% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

