The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NVT. KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. CL King upgraded nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

NVT stock opened at $74.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.13. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

