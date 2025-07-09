Thomas G. Kramer Sells 72,000 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 72,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $3,042,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 646,516 shares in the company, valued at $27,321,766.16. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 2.55.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a negative net margin of 753.20%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on IonQ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 1,310.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,519,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,513,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 439.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,800,000 after acquiring an additional 698,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 688,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,771,000 after acquiring an additional 569,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.