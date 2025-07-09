Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Shares Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 4,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 9,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, France, and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.
