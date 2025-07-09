Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) Insider Acquires £8,500 in Stock

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Brooke purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,555.19).

Titon Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of TON opened at GBX 91 ($1.24) on Wednesday. Titon Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 95 ($1.29). The company has a market capitalization of £10.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

Titon (LON:TON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (1.44) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titon had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titon Holdings Plc will post 9.2847318 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of ventilation systems and window and door hardware with a reputation for quality products and high levels of customer service. Formed in 1972 we employ over 150 people in the UK and operate in the USA. Titon is listed on the AIM Market on the London Stock Exchange, ticker is “TON”.

Titon has a strong presence in the UK residential ventilation market with a comprehensive range of mechanical and natural ventilation products and is also a leading supplier of window and door hardware.

