Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 211,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 474,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Tiziana Life Sciences Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLSA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 968.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 151,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares in the last quarter.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

