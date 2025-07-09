Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CRO Sells $280,753.28 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,592 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $280,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,678.69. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TOST stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 189.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Toast by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Toast by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,938,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,108,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 69,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

