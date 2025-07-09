Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Critical Analysis

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) and Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Lennar has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toll Brothers has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lennar and Toll Brothers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar $35.44 billion 0.78 $3.93 billion $12.09 8.68 Toll Brothers $10.85 billion 1.06 $1.57 billion $13.48 8.69

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than Toll Brothers. Lennar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toll Brothers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lennar and Toll Brothers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar 0 0 0 0 0.00 Toll Brothers 1 5 7 1 2.57

Toll Brothers has a consensus price target of $141.85, indicating a potential upside of 21.11%. Given Toll Brothers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Toll Brothers is more favorable than Lennar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Lennar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Toll Brothers shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lennar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Toll Brothers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lennar and Toll Brothers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar 9.20% 12.73% 8.57% Toll Brothers 12.95% 17.87% 10.12%

Dividends

Lennar pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Toll Brothers pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Lennar pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toll Brothers pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Toll Brothers has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Toll Brothers beats Lennar on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. It primarily sells single-family attached and detached homes in communities targeted to first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. The company also offers residential mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others. In addition, it involves in the fund investment activity; and originates and sells into securitizations commercial mortgage loans. Further, the company develops, constructs, and manages multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments. In addition, it provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies. Further, the company owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, insurance, smart home technology, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and component manufacturing operations. It serves luxury first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Toll Brothers, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

