Top Canadian Stocks To Watch Now – July 7th

Celsius, CSX, Cenovus Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian National Railway are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities issued by companies headquartered or incorporated in Canada. They are primarily traded on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the TSX Venture Exchange, offering investors exposure to Canada’s diverse economic sectors—ranging from natural resources and energy to financial services and technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,898. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.27. 1,719,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,273,468. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of CVE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.01. 3,999,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,801,738. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76.

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

TD stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $74.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,849. The stock has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $75.10.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

NYSE:CNI traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.40. The stock had a trading volume of 457,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $123.96.

