Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 7th

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, Bit Origin, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, Bitfarms, and Bitcoin Depot are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve digital currencies or blockchain technology—such as mining operations, exchange platforms, or blockchain‐based services. By buying these stocks, investors gain regulated exposure to the cryptocurrency sector through traditional equity markets rather than holding digital tokens directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.20. 27,628,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,951,945. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.36.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of GLXY stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,780,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,029. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

BTOG traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $0.23. 216,195,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,827,115. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. Bit Origin has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,851,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.22.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,270,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,436,165. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $455.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,401,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,492,264. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $586.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 3.45.

Bitcoin Depot (BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

NASDAQ BTM traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,177. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 0.87. Bitcoin Depot has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $6.88.

