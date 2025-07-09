Top Fitness Stocks To Consider – July 7th

Apple, lululemon athletica, PDD, Paychex, Best Buy, GAP, and Garmin are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve health, wellness, and physical fitness—covering gym operators, exercise-equipment manufacturers, and wearable-device makers. These stocks give investors exposure to the growing demand for active lifestyles and are influenced by trends in consumer health, technological innovation, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.95. 50,015,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,580,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.44.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $10.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,585. lululemon athletica has a fifty-two week low of $219.97 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.50.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,209,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,971,427. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.11.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

BBY traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.60. 4,195,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,605. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.02.

GAP (GAP)

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

GAP traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.64. 9,057,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,814,048. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.14. GAP has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

GRMN traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.30. 917,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,316. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a twelve month low of $160.71 and a twelve month high of $246.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.94.

