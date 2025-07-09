Top Toy Stocks To Research – July 7th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Target are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are simplified, hypothetical equity securities used in financial models, classroom demonstrations or trading simulators to illustrate basic market dynamics without real‐world complexities. They behave like real shares—showing price fluctuations and dividend payouts—but exist solely for demonstrative and educational purposes, letting learners experiment with portfolio construction and trading strategies risk-free. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.52 on Monday, hitting $990.54. 1,208,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,811. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $793.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $439.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,005.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $981.38.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $99.03. 8,043,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,030,394. Walmart has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $790.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.36.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.45 on Monday, hitting $101.62. 3,629,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,301,337. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.49.

