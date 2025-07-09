Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$39.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$70.00 price objective on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXG

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$43.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.01 and a 52-week high of C$49.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

(Get Free Report

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.