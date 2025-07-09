Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.87. Approximately 34,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 60,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $690.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25.

Get Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 659,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 16,369.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.