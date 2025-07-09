Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Trading Up 3.1% – Still a Buy?

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.01 and last traded at $115.01. 3,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 3,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.51.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Toyota Industries in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.
