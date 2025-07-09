Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Director Sells $85,250.00 in Stock

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,490. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.02.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 36,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,454,000 after acquiring an additional 63,983 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.