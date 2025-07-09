Traders Buy High Volume of Amprius Technologies Call Options (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 13,103 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 744% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,553 call options.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In related news, CEO Kang Sun sold 69,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $169,579.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,812,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,731.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 20,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $49,489.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 866,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,705.62. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,747 shares of company stock worth $286,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,081,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,508,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,484,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 897,222 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 5,740.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 752,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.68. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 67.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Further Reading

