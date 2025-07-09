Traders Buy High Volume of GAP Call Options (NYSE:GAP)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 31,459 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 50% compared to the average volume of 21,003 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GAP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.47.

Get GAP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAP

Insider Activity at GAP

Institutional Trading of GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 51,385 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,595. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $592,222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $63,674,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $56,763,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $32,655,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $12,210,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GAP stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.14. GAP has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.