Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,495 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 56% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,238 call options.

In other Exelixis news, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $805,136.12. Following the sale, the director owned 21,380 shares in the company, valued at $913,781.20. This represents a 46.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,515,091.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 412,072 shares in the company, valued at $18,155,892.32. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,046,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $45.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

