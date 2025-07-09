Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,378 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 17% compared to the typical volume of 3,732 put options.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,239,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 136,599 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,035,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 138,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $16,588,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

