Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2025

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,378 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 17% compared to the typical volume of 3,732 put options.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,239,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 136,599 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,035,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 138,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $16,588,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.