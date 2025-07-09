Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,337 put options on the company. This is an increase of 62% compared to the average volume of 3,903 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,946,000 after purchasing an additional 78,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 109,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 45,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $69.87. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $75.50.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.