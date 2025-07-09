Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sandstorm Gold Call Options (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,250 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,194 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SAND

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 4.4%

SAND stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.