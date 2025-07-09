TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Stock Price Up 14.9% – Still a Buy?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.25. 44,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 104,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNAZ shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TransCode Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TransCode Therapeutics from $560.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.93.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $1.40. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransCode Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 175.52% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

