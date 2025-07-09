TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

TravelSky Technology Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

TravelSky Technology Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70.

TravelSky Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2797 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.01%.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

