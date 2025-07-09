Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 301,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 804.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 2.26.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $377.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.04 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 74.53% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

