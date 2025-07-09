TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $48.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. TTM Technologies traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $42.92, with a volume of 509611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.88.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

In other news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,091.50. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 24,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $749,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 173,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,780. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,226 shares of company stock worth $3,504,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 670.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 391.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 781,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,289,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.46.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $648.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.



TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

