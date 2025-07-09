Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) & MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) and MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tutor Perini and MasTec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tutor Perini -3.35% -11.64% -3.28% MasTec 1.72% 11.65% 3.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.0% of Tutor Perini shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of MasTec shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Tutor Perini shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of MasTec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tutor Perini 0 0 3 0 3.00 MasTec 0 2 14 2 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tutor Perini and MasTec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Tutor Perini presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.65%. MasTec has a consensus price target of $169.29, suggesting a potential upside of 0.47%. Given MasTec’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MasTec is more favorable than Tutor Perini.

Risk & Volatility

Tutor Perini has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MasTec has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tutor Perini and MasTec”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tutor Perini $4.33 billion 0.57 -$163.72 million ($2.88) -16.34 MasTec $12.30 billion 1.08 $162.79 million $2.72 61.95

MasTec has higher revenue and earnings than Tutor Perini. Tutor Perini is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MasTec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MasTec beats Tutor Perini on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects. The Building segment offers range of services in various specialized building markets, such as hospitality and gaming, transportation, health care, commercial offices, government facilities, sports and entertainment, education, correctional and detention facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides electrical, mechanical, plumbing, and fire protection systems, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services (HVAC) for civil and building construction projects in industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and mass-transit end markets. It also offers pre-construction planning and project management services comprising planning and scheduling of the manpower, equipment, materials, and subcontractor services; and self-performed construction services consisting of site work, concrete forming and placement, and steel erection. The company was formerly known as Perini Corporation and changed its name to Tutor Perini Corporation in May 2009. Tutor Perini Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other. The company build infrastructure for wireless and wireline/fiber communications; clean energy infrastructure comprising renewable energy power generation; pipeline infrastructure, including natural gas, water, carbon capture sequestration, and other product transport; power delivery services, such as electrical and gas transmission, and distribution systems; industrial and heavy civil infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and rail; and water infrastructure. It also installs electrical and other gas distribution and transmission systems, power generation, power generation, civil and industrial facilities, pipelines, and fiber optic and other cables, as well as install-to-the-home services. In addition, the company offers maintenance and upgrade support services comprising maintenance of customers' distribution facilities, networks, and infrastructure, including communications, power generation, pipeline, electrical distribution and transmission, and civil and industrial and heavy civil infrastructure; service restoration for natural disasters and accidents; and routine replacements and upgrades to overhauls. Its customers include wireless and wireline/fiber service providers, broadband operators, install-to-the-home service providers, public and private energy providers, including renewable and other energy providers, pipeline operators, civil and industrial infrastructure providers, and government entities. MasTec, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

