U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James Financial

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00. Raymond James Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

