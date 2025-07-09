Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $115.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $97.12 and last traded at $96.67, with a volume of 29774053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.63.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.97.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $203.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.