Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Up 3.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $115.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $97.12 and last traded at $96.82. Approximately 10,158,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 21,109,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.63.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.97.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 22,395 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $203.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

