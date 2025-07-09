UBS Group Begins Coverage on Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.42.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $50.04 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.86%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $401,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,620.30. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $423,709.02. The trade was a 26.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $554,228 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

