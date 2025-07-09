UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCHP. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $74.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,456.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.99. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $96.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

