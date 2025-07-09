UBS Group Increases American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $12.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.84.

AAL opened at $11.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,409,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,858,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,470 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in American Airlines Group by 31,647.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 426,691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 425,347 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,160 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

