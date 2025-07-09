UBS Group Upgrades Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) to Buy

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $97.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $86.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $81.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.22. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 17.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 50,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 20,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

