United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $103.00 Price Target at UBS Group

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $105.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UAL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

United Airlines Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ UAL opened at $81.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 26,095.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

