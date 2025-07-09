United Airlines (UAL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of $3.82 per share and revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $84.54. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

