Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 11th. Analysts expect Unity Bancorp to post earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.81 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Unity Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $524.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.72. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $53.39.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNTY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Unity Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Insider Transactions at Unity Bancorp

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $54,959.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,506.71. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading

