Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $457,701.98 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 6,533 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $457,701.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,087.38. This trade represents a 20.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Friday, May 23rd, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,340 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $59,214.60.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 764 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $35,877.44.

Upstart Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ UPST opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -101.43 and a beta of 2.37. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UPST. Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens began coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Upstart from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Upstart

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.