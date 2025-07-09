Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on URGN. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $31.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urogen Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $13.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. Urogen Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $632.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 150.68% and a negative return on equity of 97,487.15%. The business had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $38,043.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,395.86. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Urogen Pharma by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 216.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,360,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,227,000 after buying an additional 2,983,368 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6.3% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 393,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Urogen Pharma by 7.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urogen Pharma by 347.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 88,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

