VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Stake Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.07% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 146,650.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

