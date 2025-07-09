Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,469,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 17,699.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 527,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,067,000 after purchasing an additional 524,437 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 285,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,750,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,644,000 after buying an additional 27,799 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW opened at $201.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.68. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $161.43 and a 12 month high of $215.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

