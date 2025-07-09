Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Veralto by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Veralto by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 552,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Veralto by 1.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,016,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veralto by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VLTO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $85,266.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $847,938.15. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 31,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $2,968,308.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,042.78. This trade represents a 64.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,913 shares of company stock worth $4,339,370 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $102.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.19. Veralto Corporation has a one year low of $83.87 and a one year high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

