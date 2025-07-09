VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 115,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CFO opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $74.07.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1126 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

